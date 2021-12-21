Flanagan Group’s £98 million hotel has been the subject of an investigation.

An impartial investigation into the cost of a new hotel and conference center developed by a well-known Liverpool firm has been commissioned by a trade union.

The union’s new Aloft hotel and conference center in Birmingham, according to Unite general secretary Sharon Graham, is now worth less than it cost to create.

The project’s main contractor was The Flanagan Group (TFG), a well-known Liverpool firm situated on Sefton Street.

Former Unite national secretary Len McCluskey acknowledged earlier this year that the overall expenditures had risen from an estimated £57 million to £98 million.

Ms. Graham has now ordered an independent investigation into the cost of the new hotel and conference center’s construction.

Ms Graham stated that the inquiry will be led by a QC, and that the project’s cost will be reviewed by a law firm.

Unite was facing a “substantial loss” in regard to the project, she added in a statement.

“While the Birmingham hotel and conference centre’s accounting were given a clean bill of health by the audit, a recent expert valuation has now estimated its value to be significantly lower than the costs expended in creating the facility,” she said. This might be a huge loss for Unite, and it has to be investigated.

“In order to assess the costs incurred and address the question of how and why this difference has developed, I am appointing an independent inquiry to be chaired by a QC and backed by an external law firm.”

“These issues must be answered quickly, and the investigation’s findings will be made public to ensure transparency.” In addition, I will do everything in my power to retrieve all payments owed to the union.

“I anticipate agreement on the terms of reference and procedures for the inquiry’s scope in January, and I hope to be able to deliver an update by the end of March.” We will not provide any additional details that could jeopardize the probe because the inquiry’s goal is to establish the facts in this matter.

