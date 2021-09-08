Flags honoring 13 US service members killed in Kabul are ripped by vandals.

Police in California are looking for a vandal who tore 13 American flags in remembrance of the 13 service members slain in Afghanistan.

The Riverside Police Department said it was looking for a person after the flags were defaced and hung from a motorway in the city.

The flags hung over the freeway had been purposefully slashed or destroyed, leaving massive holes in the fabric, according to photos published on Facebook.

Police were also seen removing the damaged flags from the barrier, leaving them devoid of any decorations.

“Recently, after the loss of our 13 United States service personnel slain in Afghanistan, 13 American flags and one Marine Corps flag were placed on the barrier of the Ivy Street overpass to the 91 Freeway in Riverside as a memorial,” the police department wrote in a post posted on Tuesday.

“An alert individual noted the flags looked to be damaged sometime yesterday, and it was reported to the police.”

Police stated that they had little information on a suspect and were relying on the public to contact them if they had any.

“At this point, we don’t have any suspect descriptions,” the Facebook post said, “but it’s clear the flags were purposely damaged.” Please contact our property crimes unit at (951) 353-7955 if you have any information regarding who destroyed the flags set on this highway overpass to memorialize the 13 slain service members.

“We wish to express our gratitude to the organization ‘what is going on in riverside nation’ for alerting us to this crime. The flags were gently removed with the assistance of two residents and will be passed over to local Boy Scout Troop 703 for dignified retirement later today.”

As of Wednesday morning, no arrests had been made.

The Riverside Police Department has been approached for comment by this publication.

After 13 service men were murdered in an explosion at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in August, the flags were hung on the barrier.

The suicide attack, which killed more than 170 Afghans, was claimed by ISIS-K, a branch of the Islamic State group.

The assassinations were considered as part of President Joe Biden’s administration’s failure to establish a safe evacuation strategy for American forces before the August 31 deadline to leave the country.

