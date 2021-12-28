Fiz’s ‘totally out of order’ treatment of Tyrone on Coronation Street has fans confused.

Fans of Coronation Street have chastised Fiz Stape for her treatment of Tyrone Dobbs.

Jennie McAlpine’s character has had a tumultuous holiday season, with her love rivals coming to blows on the Cobbles.

On the special episode, tensions between Tyrone and Phill Whittaker reached a breaking point before they reached an agreement to cease their brawl.

The repercussions of the battle was examined in last night’s episode, as Fiz and Phill embarked on a family day out to the Weatherfield Christmas markets, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Fiz and Phil decided that she and her two girls, Hope and Ruby, should move in with Phil.

Tyrone was heartbroken when FIz confirmed her decision, revealing that she intends to sell the flat in order to fund improvements on her new home.

“But I have money tied up in our house – at number nine,” she explained.

“I’d like to sell the house,” she says.

Tyrone’s honorary parents, Jack and Vera Duckworth, left the flat to him, and Corrie fans were perplexed as to why Fiz was allowed to have a say in the choice.

“Jack and Vera left that house to Tyrone, Tyrone and Fizz were never married, she has no right to sell the house, she hasn’t invested money into the house because there was no mortgage to pay, she has paid bills that would have to be paid anyway, so let Fizz leave and Tyrone move back in – simple,” Lisa said.

“It’s not Fiz’s house to sell; it’s Tyrone’s house,” Marc continued.

“I thought Tyrone’s house was his,” Jayne said. Vera and Jack had bequeathed him. So, how is Fiz going to sell it?” “I realize him walking off with Alina was bad, but her selling that house is bang out of order,” MisMantha wrote. That was the home of Jack and Vera. Tyrone values it tremendously.”