Fiz Stape from Coronation Street has a new love interest, and you’ll recognize him.

Fiz Stape from Coronation Street has had a difficult few months, but she’s about to embark on a new relationship with a man who may be familiar to viewers from Hollywood.

Fiz’s long-term partner Tyrone Dobbs left her for the much younger Alina Pop earlier this year, leaving her heartbroken.

Accepting Tyrone’s decision is proving difficult. Fiz’s rage was heightened when she learned that Alina was expecting Tyrone’s child, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Fiz signed up for a dating site this week and made plans to meet a guy named Chis in the café.

When Fiz arrived, she was surprised to see a woman waiting for her who turned out to be a reporter working on a story on people whose partners had an affair with a “younger model.”

Fiz goes ahead with the interview, causing even more controversy, although she does go on a proper date with a man named Phil the next week.

Fiz and Phil hit it off in Speed Daal, and Tyrone is taken aback when he walks in for a takeaway and sees Fiz on a date with Phil.

Corrie bosses have chosen Hollywood star Jamie Kenna in the role of Phil, so eagle-eyed viewers may recognize him.

The 47-year-old actor is arguably best known for his portrayal as Big Marc in the football hooligan thriller Green Street.

He’s also appeared in Stormbreaker, The Bank Job, and EastEnders, a rival soap opera.

In the BBC soap, Jamie played Vince Franks, the father of school bully Jez Franks, who confronted Phil over his son’s activities.

The actor announced the news on Instagram, writing: “ANNOUNCEMENT!!!! Finally, I’m able to share all of my exciting news with you! As of July 16th, I’ll be reprising my role as Phil Whittaker in @coronationstreet, a national tradition.

“I can’t express how thrilled I am to be a part of the cast. @jenniemcalpine and @alanhalsall, in particular.”

Tyrone and Phil will meet face to face in the Bistro at the end of next week as both couples go out to eat.

Tyrone and Phil will meet face to face in the Bistro at the end of next week as both couples go out to eat.