Fiz ‘forgets’ who she is linked to, leaving Coronation Street viewers perplexed.

Fiz Stape of Coronation Street is hoping her love luck has altered.

After being left by her long-term spouse Tyrone, Jennie McAlpine’s character, the Weatherfield mother, has fallen for new boyfriend Phill, whom she met in July.

The couple is going to move in together after a whirlwind romance.

Fiz decided that Phill, played by Jamie McKenna, may refer to himself as Hope and Ruby’s stepfather this week, and their relationship took another significant step forward.

Despite the fact that Tyrone’s infidelity with Alina was the catalyst for their breakup, some Corrie fans are finding it difficult to accept Fiz’s new ideals.

Some have criticized her for “going too far.”

Tyrone shares Ruby with his abusive ex-fiancée Kirsty Soames, while Hope is her biological daughter.

Some fans are now wondering if Fiz has forgotten about their genuine love.

Using Twitter as a platform, “Nah Fiz is gone too far now,” _taraaxo remarked. She isn’t Ruby’s mother, so she won’t be accompanying her to the new home.

“She may have raised her, but Ruby needs to be with her father as well.” Tyrone, don’t sell your house; stick to your guns! #Corrie” “I don’t trust Phill at all.” “Why is Fiz taking Ruby away? Has she adopted her?” remarked OrlaBracken85. #Corrie” “No mention from anyone about Fiz taking off with Tyrone’s daughter!” Elaine Wharton stated. “Would that actually happen?” you might wonder. “Who else is yelling at the TV… ‘Ruby isn’t Fiz’s daughter,’??? remarked Bernadine Kennedy. #Corrie”