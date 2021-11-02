Five YouTubers were killed in a truck accident shortly after filming a new video.

Over the weekend, five Indian YouTubers died in a traffic accident in the state of Assam while returning from a shoot.

According to The Independent, the group’s vehicle, which had a total of eight passengers, was going along National Highway 15 in the Darrang district Sunday evening when it collided with a truck traveling in the opposite direction of the expressway.

India Today quoted a police official as stating, “Five individuals in the automobile perished on the spot, and three other passengers were critically injured in the tragedy.”

According to CNN-News18, the injured were treated at the Mangaldai Civil Hospital before being transferred to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. According to the site, all of the victims were in critical condition.

Saniya Akhtar and her mother Monowara Begum were among the five people killed. They were later identified as Faridul Islam, Azad Ali, and Ibrahim Ali, as well as Saniya Akhtar and her mother Monowara Begum. According to reports, Akhtar was between the ages of 13 and 14, while the ages of the other passengers were unknown.

According to the Independent, Islam, Azad, and Ibrahim went out on a shoot for their YouTube channel “SR Official” and had recruited Akhtar to accompany them. The 13-year-old has her own YouTube channel named “SH Product” and had roughly 1,000 Instagram followers. The two channels are said to have been started six months ago and have quickly grown in popularity.

“[Akhtar] had a lot of dreams, and today they all came to an end,” a family member told the Guwahati Plus.

The teen’s family has petitioned the Assam government for financial aid, claiming that she was the family’s sole breadwinner.

Following the road accident, Assam’s senior chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, issued a statement.

“[Minister Sarma] expressed his sincere grief over the deaths of five people in a road accident in Darrang’s Besimari. The [chief minister]expressed his profound condolences to the lost families and wished the three injured people a speedy recovery “read the statement that was made public via Twitter.

Locals had urged that the district take efforts to reduce accidents on the hairpin turns where the disaster happened.

It was unclear whether anyone was charged in connection with the accident.