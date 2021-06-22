Five years on, the UK is still split over Brexit, according to a poll.

An opinion poll has indicated that five years after the momentous referendum vote that resulted in the UK exiting the European Union, the country remains as split as ever on Brexit.

According to the Savanta ComRes poll, if the referendum were held today, Remain would win by a slim margin – 51 percent to 49 percent – if undecideds are excluded.

That compared to the actual outcome of 51.9 percent for Leave and 48.1 percent for Remain in a June 23, 2016 survey.

This poll reveals a country that is just as polarized as it was during the election.

If the issue was posed differently, with the option of rejoining the EU, the outcome would be flipped, with 51 percent in favor of remaining outside.

Only 6% of Remainers said they would now vote Leave in 2016, and only 7% of Leavers said they would now vote Remain, according to the poll.

Around a third of those polled – 31% – believe Brexit has been a success, while slightly more – 34% – believe it has been a failure.

More than half of those polled (51%) believed it had made the country more divided, while only 13% thought it had made it more united.

“On the five-year anniversary of the Brexit vote, this poll reveals a country just as split as it was throughout the campaign, with a re-run of the referendum on a knife-edge based on this voting intention,” said Chris Hopkins, political research director at Savanta ComRes.

“However, if either of these questions were posed to the British people again, individuals who did not vote in 2016 appear to be a big source of Remain/Rejoin support, and there will always be skeptics about whether such potential voters would turn out in any future vote.

“Those who still support Remain or Rejoining would have to do a lot more to persuade Leave voters that they made the wrong decision in 2016, rather than depending on those who did not vote the first time to turn out.”

– 2,191 people were questioned by Savanta ComRes. (This is a brief piece.)