Five workers were injured in an explosion at a Louisiana chemical plant, and the cause is being investigated.

An explosion at a chemical factory near Lake Charles, Louisiana, injured five workers late Monday.

As of Tuesday, no fatalities had been reported. Two employees were taken to Hammond and Lafayette hospitals. According to Louisiana State Police Trooper Derek Senegal, three of the five people injured were released from the hospital.

The cause of the eruption is unknown to authorities.

At 11 p.m., an explosion occurred at the Westlake Chemical facility in the little town of Sulphur. According to local news sites, the factory generates ethylene and was undergoing maintenance at the time of the incident, according to Joe Andrepont, a company spokeswoman. According to him, the explosion was caused by a flash fire, and the flames dissipated shortly.

According to the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, petrochemicals such as ethylene are significant since they are utilized to improve the efficiency of everyday items.

The aftermath of the explosions, with massive plumes of smoke in the sky, was captured on film and shared on Facebook.

“It shook my whole house,” one user said in response to the video. frightened me.”