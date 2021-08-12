Five women were selected for the R. Kelly jury in the New York sex trafficking trial.

Five women were chosen as anonymous jurors for R&B singer R. Kelly’s sex trafficking trial in New York City, which begins next week with opening statements.

After a three-day screening procedure, the women were chosen with seven men. This publication previously indicated that the trial will last between six and eight weeks.

Kelly is charged with kidnapping, racketeering in regard to child sexual exploitation, forced labor, and sex trafficking, among other things. Prosecutors also charged the musician with forming a criminal enterprise to assist him “attract women and girls for illegal sexual behavior.”

The jurors will be socially separated across the gallery, where other members of the public and press would normally sit, due to coronavirus limitations.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The jury was sworn in on Wednesday after U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly screened scores of possible jurors in federal court in Brooklyn.

Despite the negative publicity surrounding Kelly since his arrest in 2019, the judge sought guarantees from potential jurors that they would stay unbiased. Some people told her that they only knew Kelly because of his popular song “I Believe I Can Fly.” Many people claimed to know very little or nothing about the situation.

Kelly was seen on a video stream sitting impassively at the defense table, wearing spectacles and clad in a suit, during the jury selection process, which lasted three days. After a judge took the extraordinary step of banning the press and public from witnessing the trial in person due to coronavirus concerns, the scene was broadcast into an overflow courtroom.

The multiplatinum-selling musician has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to allegations that he ran a sex recruitment operation with the help of managers, bodyguards, and other workers. According to federal authorities, the organization chose victims at concerts and other gatherings and arranged for them to fly to meet Kelly.

Kelly’s alleged victims, according to defense attorneys, were groupies who showed up to his gigs and stated that they “were yearning to be with him.” Women only began accusing him of sexual misconduct when public opinion evolved in the #MeToo era, they alleged.

Kelly, 54, was nominated for multiple Grammys for her song “I Believe I Can.” This is a condensed version of the information.