Five weeks after Biden said he trusted the Afghan military, it collapses.

After President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation and rebel forces entered Kabul, Afghanistan’s military and government succumbed to the Taliban on Sunday. This comes only five weeks after US President Joe Biden stated that he “trusts” the Afghan forces to endure an invasion.

After gaining power across the country in barely over a week, the Taliban stormed Kabul early Sunday. The nation’s president joined a torrent of residents and foreigners fleeing the country as forces zeroed in on the last major government stronghold.

The Taliban will soon declare the country’s renaming as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace, according to the Associated Press.

After the United States withdrew its soldiers from Afghanistan in May, the Taliban made a relentless push across the country. Despite the fact that the United States has spent billions of dollars supporting Afghanistan’s military over the last two decades, Taliban insurgents have met little resistance from the Afghan military in the last week, demonstrating the country’s security forces’ inadequacy.

The unexpected turn of events came just five weeks after Biden stated that he “trusts” the Afghan troops to fight the Taliban. Following the withdrawal of American soldiers from the country, the president disputed that an invasion by the terrorist group was “inevitable” during a press conference on July 8.

“I have faith in the Afghan military’s capacity, which is more trained, better armed, and moreâ€”more competent in terms of conducting war,” Biden said last month, adding that the army was “as well-prepared as any army in the world.”

On Sunday, the city of Kabul was engulfed in fear as citizens tried to flee the nation. After rumors that the airport was on fire, the US Embassy issued a warning to Americans not to go there, stating that the situation was “changing swiftly.”

Many Afghans are concerned about a return to extreme rule, particularly because of the Taliban’s treatment of women. Ladies and girls were forbidden from working or acquiring an education when the Taliban ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, and women were expected to be supervised by a male relative when leaving the house.

The terrorist group, too, falls under a strict interpretation of Islam. This is a condensed version of the information.