Five Ways to Celebrate International Homeless Animals Day

Every third Saturday in August, the world commemorates International Homeless Animals Day. This day serves as a reminder of pet overpopulation and the importance of providing a good life for millions of unwanted animals.

According to PETA, there are approximately 70 million stray, lost, and abandoned dogs and cats in the United States. After many shelters curtailed animal intake, resulting in an increase in homeless animals, the COVID-19 epidemic has contributed to the numbers. As a result, many people are forced to abandon these animals, and necessary procedures such as spaying and neutering are not provided. As a result, more animals are suffering and dying.

So, as we fight the rise in the number of homeless animals, here’s how you can help prevent additional animals from becoming homeless.

Adopt rather than buy: Anyone looking for a pet should consider adopting from a shelter rather than purchasing from breeders or pet stores. PETA claims that breeders increase the number of animals in the world, reducing the odds of homeless dogs and cats finding a home. In reality, if more individuals adopted instead of buying, the number of euthanized animals could be reduced.

Spay or neuter your pets: Spaying or neutering your pet prevents unwanted kittens and pups from being born. With fewer births, there will be fewer homeless animals, allowing local shelters to save more lives. Spaying and neutering also has health and behavioral advantages.

Volunteer at a local shelter: You can volunteer at a local shelter in your spare time. Inquire about how you can assist them. Walking animals, cleaning cages, and assisting with office work, social media, and adoption drives are all examples of this. During adoption events, even children may help by spreading the word to their friends.

Donate: Every homeless animal requires assistance.

Donate pet food, towels, toys, blankets, newspapers, and cages, among other items. You can always contact and inquire about what they require, and then provide it.

Spread the word: When it comes to assisting homeless animals, education is vital. Use social media to raise awareness and become an advocate for animals, shelters, and other animal welfare concerns. Working as a publicist for animal protection organizations allows you to collaborate with them and help them spread information.