Five vaccinated people in California are infected with Omicron after an outbreak at a Wisconsin wedding.

According to public health experts, at least five vaccinated people in the San Francisco Bay Area have developed the Omicron coronavirus variety after attending a wedding in Wisconsin last month.

According to the Alameda County Department of Health, the five participants were among a group of 12 vaccinated adults who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the wedding on November 27. One of the individuals had recently returned to the United States after visiting abroad, although the health department did not specify where or when.

The people are between the ages of 18 and 49, and the majority had had a coronavirus booster vaccination. So far, each victim has been described as having moderate symptoms, and no one has been admitted to the hospital.

According to the health department, genomic sequencing is still being done to see if the remaining seven instances are the Omicron variant.

“Public health experts are keeping a close eye on indications of this variant’s transmissibility and the severity of infection-related sickness. We don’t yet know how Omicron will affect a region with a high vaccination rate, such as the Bay Area. We remind citizens that immunization remains the best defense against severe COVID-19 sickness, which can lead to hospitalization and death “According to a statement released by the Department of Health on Friday.

The outbreak in the Bay Area began barely two days after the first Omicron case in the United States was discovered in San Francisco. At least 20 instances of the newest variety had been discovered in more than ten states by Saturday.

After scientists discovered it has more than 30 mutations, Omicron was classified a variety of concern with a “very high” worldwide risk rating. It was first discovered in South Africa last month.

Little is known about the new strain, but specialists are concerned that it may be more contagious than existing strains or capable of overcoming certain levels of immunity. According to preliminary evidence from South Africa, Omicron spreads twice as fast as the coronavirus Delta strain.

According to CNBC, people who have tested positive for Omicron in the United States have ranged in age and immunization status, but all have experienced mild to moderate symptoms and have not been hospitalized.

