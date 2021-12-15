Five Tea Varieties You Shouldn’t Miss on International Tea Day

Every year on December 15, tea-producing countries around the world commemorate International Tea Day. Though the purpose of the day is to raise awareness about tea farming, it is now observed by tea aficionados all over the world.

While this day has been commemorated since 2005, the United Nations declared a new International Tea Day on May 21, 2019. Regardless, both days are now known as International Tea Day.

Though tea has its beginnings in China, it has since grown in popularity all over the world, with over 30 different variations. Black, green, white, herbal, oolong, and pu’erh are the most common varieties.

While we enjoy a cup of tea to commemorate the day’s noble sentiments, let’s take a look at the most popular tea varieties that keep the $10 billion dollar industry alive.

White tea is regarded as one of the most delicate tea kinds due to its little processing. On the tongue, they have a delicate and beautiful flavor. White tea is collected before the tea plant’s leaves fully open, when the young buds are still covered in fine white hairs, according to Teatulia, hence the term “white” tea. Silver Needle and Bai Mudan are two popular white teas that contain less caffeine than green or black tea. Though the best white tea is said to come from China’s Fujian province, white tea is also produced in Nepal.

Oolong Tea is a semi-oxidized tea that is high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Traditionally, oolong teas are rolled, twisted, or curled into tight balls or thin threads. The flavor of this cultivar can range from mild to full-bodied, flowery to grassy, sweet to toasted, depending on how much it has been oxidized. The leaves and the brewed tea can range in color from green to golden to brown. Although some argue that Taiwanese oolongs are superior, the best oolongs originate from both Taiwan and China.

Black tea is predominantly produced in the Indian city of Darjeeling and the state of Assam, and is the most prevalent and popular. Because these teas have been highly oxidized, they brew up robust, powerful, and malty. People all around the world, notably in Britain and Ireland, like this tea because of its flavor, strong aroma, and robust taste. Black tea provides other health benefits, such as lowering blood pressure and decreasing the risk of stroke.

