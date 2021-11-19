Five Strange Moments in Kevin McCarthy’s Speech You Might Have Missed

Kevin McCarthy, the minority Republican leader in the House of Representatives, has beaten Nancy Pelosi’s record for the longest speech ever delivered in the chamber.

McCarthy’s oration on Thursday night slowed the passage of President Joe Biden’s social spending and environment bill.

Throughout the film, many weird events captured the eye of viewers…here are five you might have missed.

1. In sixth grade, I became a Republican.

McCarthy discussed what inspired him to become a Republican at such an early age.

“I talk about what made me a Republican,” he remarked. I was in sixth grade when I turned on the television and saw Jimmy Carter wearing a sweater and telling me to turn down the thermostat.

“He told me that our best days were behind us and that I had to accept less as an American.” That was not my upbringing.” Twitter users questioned if this was a noble or ludicrous decision.

2. China’s perspective on America

McCarthy also mentioned China and how it regards Americans, telling a story about a Senate colleague.

“I have a guy who works in the Senate,” he explained. He was seated and conversing with a military general in the Chinese Communist Army, and you may have had similar experiences.

“Did that general say anything to him?” ‘America, you are weak, America, you are weak because you believe in God yet use Fentanyl.’ Social media users praised McCarthy for protecting America’s religious freedom while also challenging the country’s medical industry’s reliance on medicines.

3. “Anonymous” ramble

This was in response to McCarthy’s statement that “you are enjoying it while inflation is at a 31 percent high.”

“Gas prices, Thanksgiving, and a border, all in a matter of months, break every record set in the previous three years.”

4. In a swim competition, the United States destroys all other countries.

McCarthy was also teased by Rupar, who answered a question with a swimming comparison.

“Let me try to address your question with a swimming analogy,” McCarthy stated.

“Imagine America competing in a swim competition after WWII against every other country. We dive right in. This is a condensed version of the information.