Five Strange Joe Biden Town Hall Moments You Might Have Missed

On Thursday evening, President Joe Biden addressed a town hall meeting in Baltimore.

The president spoke about China’s aggression, the filibuster, and gas costs at the CNN event, which was hosted by Anderson Cooper. He also revealed facts about the stalled talks to pass his multibillion-dollar social safety net package.

On the Build Back Better Act, Biden stated categorically that he would not support Senator Joe Manchin’s proposal for a work condition for the child tax credit. He also mentioned that paid parental leave has been decreased from 12 weeks to four weeks.

There were also a few out-of-the-ordinary moments. Here are a few examples… 1. Imaginary Jet PackDuring a town hall meeting in July, Biden claimed that recent price increases were only near-term inflation. Economists told The Wall Street Journal last week that high inflation would likely continue beyond 2022, and Cooper questioned Biden if he agreed.

Biden extended his forearms out, elbows at perfect angles, and fists clinched in the nearly 20 seconds it took the host to set up the topic.

President Biden predicts that gasoline prices will remain high until 2022.

“I don’t see anything happening in the meantime that will drastically lower gas costs,” he says. #BidenTownHall https://t.co/2a7F6JKm0H pic.twitter.com/EOxLdHIgYa 22 October 2021, CNN (@CNN) Several Twitter users commented that the president appeared to be clutching a “imaginary jet pack.” In response to Cooper’s question, Biden stated that unless “we don’t make these investments,” he does not believe high inflation will persist. He went on to say that he expects gas costs to drop “through next year, 2022.” 2. ‘Don’t Pay a Cent’Biden was also asked about the likelihood of affluent people paying higher taxes.

The president’s response centered on corporations, telling them that he wished they prospered but that they should be careful “At the very least, contribute your fair part. Contribute a little.” “In the United States of America, for example, you have 55 firms that make over $40 billion and don’t pay a cent—not a single tiny red cent,” he continued.

Biden formed a circle with his index and thumb and put it up to his eye as he murmured “don’t pay a cent.”

It’s hardly the first time the president has employed hushed tones to create dramatic effect.

3. Colin PowellJoe in a race This is a condensed version of the information.