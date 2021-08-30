Five states’ mask bans are being investigated by the Education Department for civil rights violations; how a Republican governor responded.

The Department of Education launched a civil rights inquiry into states that are preventing schools from requiring students to wear masks.

In a letter to top officials in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah, the department announced that a direct investigation has been launched to see if the five states’ blocking of COVID-19 safety protocols is preventing school districts in those states from considering or meeting the needs of students with disabilities.

“The department has heard from parents across the country – particularly parents of students with disabilities and underlying medical conditions – about how state bans on universal indoor masking are endangering their children and preventing them from having equal access to in-person learning,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said.

“It’s inexcusable that state officials prioritize politics over the health and education of the youngsters they swore to protect. The department will fight to ensure that every student’s right to in-person learning is protected, as well as local educators’ rights to implement regulations that allow all students to return to the classroom full-time in-person this fall.”

Last week, Cardona wrote to state governors, warning that their ban on mask mandates is endangering students and that it “may infringe upon a school district’s authority to adopt policies to protect students and educators as they develop their safe return to in-person instruction plans required by federal law.”

As part of President Joe Biden’s written memo ordering Cardona to use all legal means possible to ensure safe in-person education to the nation’s children, Cardona stated in the letter that the Office of Civil Rights would prepare to investigate any claims that come forward to “ensure that all students have access to this fundamental right of education.”

All states under investigation, as well as Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, and Texas, were included in this warning letter.

The four states are not being investigated, according to the Education Department, because their bans are not being enforced.

Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa responded to the inquiry with a tweet.

“Over a year ago, Iowa was able to reopen schools in a safe and responsible manner. President Biden and his administration are well aware of this, but they’ve chosen to pick a political fight with a few governors to divert attention away from his own failings – Afghanistan, the border, inflation, and so on,” she said.

“I believe and trust Iowans to make the best health decisions for themselves, as I’ve maintained all along. Brief News from Washington Newsday.