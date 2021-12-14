Five restaurants from Merseyside have been named among the top 100 in the UK.

More than 960,000 verifiable OpenTable diner reviews from restaurants all around the UK were used to generate the Top 100 list.

“A selection of venues around the country that consistently serve up inventive food, exceptional hospitality, and one-of-a-kind eating experiences for all occasions,” according to the list.

Casa Italia, Burnt Truffle, Churrasco Steakhouse, Pinion, and Wreckfish were all ranked among the top restaurants in the UK this year.

“Great cuisine as always, can’t fault the truffle chips!” says the top reviewer of Burnt Truffle in Wirral, which has a 4.5-star rating on OpenTable. The service was really superb. Thank you for a wonderful evening.”

Casa Italia, on Stanley Street in Liverpool’s city center, has a 4.5-star rating, with one reviewer commenting, “Absolutely gorgeous and made my daughters 18th that little bit extra memorable.”

On OpenTable, Churrasco Steakhouse in Aigburth has a 4.5-star rating. “The personnel were excellent and incredibly welcoming,” one customer stated. The food was delicious and came out quickly!” Prescot’s Pinion gets a 4.5-star rating. “Thoroughly loved as usual,” one reviewer stated. It’s a little noisy, but it’ll get better as the crowd shrinks!” Wreckfish, however, has a 4.5-star rating, with one reviewer writing, “One of the nicest eating experiences we have had.” The staff was extremely friendly from the moment we walked in to the time we departed. You were not rushed between courses, and the entire evening added to the joy of my wife’s birthday.”

