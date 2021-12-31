Five people have been arrested after a man was slashed in a ‘horrific’ attack.

A man was cut in the face and stabbed in the hip during a “horrific attack,” according to detectives.

Following a “disturbance” on St Ambrose Road in Widnes, Cheshire Police received a report of a violent assault at around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 23.

A 41-year-old guy was found with his face cut and his hip stabbed, and he was rushed to the hospital.

He has since been released from the military.

A 25-year-old male from Kirkby, a 19-year-old man, two 15-year-old boys, and a 14-year-old boy, all from Widnes, were all detained on suspicion of Section 18 assault, according to a Cheshire Police spokeswoman.

They’ve been granted conditional release.

Officers are pleading with anyone with information to come forward.

“This was a horrendous incident that might have had devastating effects,” Detective Constable Laura Sandbach said.

“We’re doing everything we can to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

“In the vicinity, patrols have been increased, and anyone with concerns should talk with an officer.”

“We’re looking into a number of avenues, and as part of that, we’re requesting anyone with information about the attack to come forward.”

“The same applies for anyone who may have seen something unusual, may know who is to blame, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage from the neighborhood around the time of the attack.”

“Any information, no matter how minor or insignificant, could aid our investigation.”

Anyone with information should phone Cheshire Constabulary on 101 and reference IML 1162912, or report it online at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously by phoning 0800 555 111 or submitting an anonymous tip online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.