Five of Liverpool’s’most missed’ shops have vanished off the city’s main strip.

Over the years, Liverpool has seen some of the most iconic names in retail come and leave, and we miss them all.

Because the city center is so crowded, stores can change as demand ebbs and flows, and these changes might sometimes go unnoticed. Others, on the other hand, came as a complete surprise to many.

While Liverpool’s high street is still booming today, with new stores opening all the time, many renowned stores have closed their doors throughout the years.

The top five stores that people in Liverpool miss the most have been revealed in a new study by Raisin UK.

5. BlockbusterIconic retailer Blockbuster went bankrupt in 2013, resulting in the closure of 528 locations and a major blow to the high street.

It was one of numerous brands damaged by online competition, including Jessops and electrical retailer Comet.

Blockbuster was known for being a happy place, particularly when it came to renting movies for sleepovers with your pals. You could spend hours wandering up and down the aisles, scanning the backs of each case in the hopes of finding anything to rent with your blue Blockbuster card.

4. Mother’s Day

Mothercare is unsurprisingly one of the most missed retailers, with many parents recalling good recollections of the stores.

Mothercare stated in November 2019 that it would close its UK operations after appointing administrators. The company had struggled to compete with low-cost supermarket apparel lines and the rise of online shopping since opening its first store in 1961.

Mothercare offered a variety of apparel, as well as home and travel accessories such as prams and car seats, to parents. Closing sales provided wonderful prices for new parents, so stores were highly busy in the run-up to their closures.

Mothercare has since signed a franchise agreement with Boots, allowing the drugstore giant to sell Mothercare-branded products in its stores, reintroducing the brand to the high street. The. “The summary has come to an end.”