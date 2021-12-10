Five of Jussie Smollett’s six counts of lying about a hate crime have been found guilty.

Jussie Smollett, the former Empire actor, was found guilty on five of the six charges that he lied to police about being the victim of a hate crime in January 2019.

On Thursday, jurors returned a guilty judgment on the six counts of disorderly conduct, finding the 39-year-old guilty of filing three fake police reports stating that two friends attacked Smollett in a racist, anti-gay attack. On the charge of filing a false police report claiming he was the victim of serious battery, Smollett was found not guilty.

After a week-long trial, closing arguments began on Wednesday. Over nine hours of deliberation were spent by the jury.

On Monday and Tuesday, Smollett spoke in court, denying that the incident was staged for publicity and assuring the jury that “there was no hoax on my part.”

Smollett’s brothers, Abimbola and Ola Osundairo, said that Smollett hired them $3,500 to carry out the attack in downtown Chicago. Smollett said that the same-amount payment he paid Abimbola was for workout and nutritional advice.

The brothers, who appeared as extras on Empire and were labeled “liars” by Smollett during the trial, also testified.

Smollett “asked me to beat him up,” Abimbola told the court, and he did so because he “believed [Smollett] could assist improve my acting career.”

Smollett allegedly informed the brothers that he “had this crazy notion of having two MAGA fans attack him,” which he planned to publish on social media.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb told the jury during the prosecution’s closing arguments, “Mr. Smollett mounted the witness stand, swore he would tell you the truth, and he made numerous false assertions to you. He lied to you as jurors while on oath.” Smollett was also accused of hiding evidence from police, according to Webb, who claims the actor did not turn over his mobile phone or DNA to authorities. It was due of privacy concerns, according to Smollett.

“This has nothing to do with his personal information. “No actual victim would refuse to provide police a DNA sample,” Webb said the court, adding that “Smollett didn’t want the police to figure out he wasn’t hurt that night.”” If you are convicted of the offenses in this case, you might face a sentence of. This is a condensed version of the information.