Five novel Omicron symptoms and how to recognize them apart from other Covid variations.

Boris Johnson has declared a “Omicron emergency” and cautioned people not to believe the new strain won’t get them sick.

Mr Johnson claims that Omicron is doubling every two to three days in the UK, and that we know how exponential curves develop from “painful experience.”

He also stated that there are presently Omicron patients in hospitals, and that scientists cannot say whether the new version is less severe than prior variants at this time.

Craig Charles’ son Jack is in the hospital, and the actor provides an upsetting update.

As of Sunday, the UK had registered another 1,239 confirmed cases of the Omicron mutation, bringing the overall number of cases to 3,137, up from 1,898 on Saturday.

However, according to the Mirror, some doctors and epidemiologists believe the Omicron variation of coronavirus has symptoms that are distinct from prior strains.

Anyone with the three classic symptoms of coronavirus should still receive a free PCR test as soon as possible, according to the NHS website.

They are listed as follows:

a scorching heat

A new, persistent cough

A loss of smell or taste, or an alteration in your sense of flavor

However, early studies indicate that Omicron has its own set of symptoms:

Inflammation of the throat (as opposed to a sore throat)

Coughing that is dry

Extreme exhaustion

Muscle aches and pains

Sweats at night

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the chair of the South African Medical Association, who was one of the first to suspect the Omicron Covid strain, has indicated that patients in her private clinic have been exhibiting symptoms that are distinct from those seen in the Delta variation.

Dr. Coetzee told the AFP that on November 18, she informed health officials to a “clinical picture that doesn’t fit Delta” after seven patients displayed symptoms “very much related to normal viral infection.”

Her patients complained of acute exhaustion, slight muscle aches, a scratchy throat, and a dry cough, according to her.

This one, unlike the others, does not produce a loss of taste or fragrance, she continued.

Doctors in South Africa, where the variety was first discovered, have also reported night sweats, which are when you sweat so much that your night clothes and bedding are soaked wet.

GP Unben Pillay listed in a briefing organized by the South African Department of Health. “The summary has come to an end.”