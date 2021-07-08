Five men deny large-scale corruption. Money laundering conspiracy linked to Encrochat

Five individuals today denied being involved in a money laundering scheme involving the now-defunct illicit Encrochat phone network.

The individuals were reportedly involved in a scheme that entailed huge sums of money being transported and was linked to ongoing criminal activity.

Timmy Donovan, Christopher Roper, Arran O’Sullivan, Paul Duncan, and Kenneth Kean, all from Liverpool, were before Manchester Crown Court this morning.

Each man has pleaded not guilty to a single allegation of money laundering, with a trial set for early 2022.

The arrests came during a raid on Wavertree Car Centre by officers from the National Crime Agency (NCA) in June of last year.

Officers could be seen inspecting automobiles parked on the forecourt during the warrant.

Officers were seen hauling bags of stuff out of the centre into NCA vans, and it was later reported that £300,000 in cash had been confiscated, according to witnesses.

Donovan, 36, of Walsingham Road, Childwall, appeared on video-link from prison this morning.

Roper, 37, of Allerton Road, Huyton, O’Sullivan, 38, of Deepfield Drive, Huyton, Duncan, 52, of Gent Wood Road, Huyton, and Kean, 56, of Huyton House Road, Huyton, all attended the Manchester court in person.

Donovan’s defense lawyers applied for bail on his behalf, but the prosecution opposed it on the grounds that he would conduct more crimes and refuse to surrender to bail.

The Recorder of Manchester, His Honour Judge Dean QC, denied the motion, and Donovan was remanded in custody.

This case is part of Operation Venetic, a global takedown of the Encrochat network that resulted in a large number of suspects being arrested across Europe, as well as a large amount of drugs, cash, firearms, and other goods being recovered by law authorities.

Money laundering is the subject of this investigation, which is believed to have occurred between the end of 2019 and the middle of 2020, and police have examined a huge number of mobile phone devices.

Apart from Roper, who was apprehended at the Wavertree vehicle store on June 15, last year, four of the five males were captured at their homes.

The operation has come to a close.