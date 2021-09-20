Five Liverpool men have been charged in connection with a large drug and firearms investigation.

The individuals were apprehended by the National Crime Agency in a series of raids last week.

The swoop was part of an inquiry tied to data collected from the EncroChat messaging system’s demise.

On Thursday, detectives executed warrants in Liverpool, Warrington, and Greater Manchester, targeting residences across the North West.

The operation was centered on an investigation into a criminal gang dealing in Class A and Class B drugs, according to the NCA.

Five individuals from Merseyside have now been charged, according to the organization.

Craig Gallagher, 34, of Childwall’s Inchcape Road; Christopher Van Maren, 39, of Fazakerley’s Rhodesia Road; Marcus Allen, 27, of Walton’s Grey Road; Liam Reynolds, 25, of Kirkby’s Mount Road; and Kevin Boyle, 40, of Orrell Park’s Warbreck Road

David Jones, 37, of Harvey Avenue, Newton-le-Willows, and Wesley Campbell, 37, of Castle Green and Carl Pickering, 39, of Hughes Avenue, each Warrington, were also charged.

Gallagher was charged with schemes to illegally import cocaine, supply cocaine, supply cannabis, money laundering, and possessing for sale or transfer prohibited firearms and ammunition without the secretary of state’s permission.

Van Maren was charged with conspiracies to defraud the government of the prohibition on cocaine imports, as well as conspiracy to supply cocaine, cannabis, and money laundering.

Allen faces charges of cocaine, cannabis, and money laundering conspiracy.

Reynolds was accused with drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracies.

Boyle and Campbell were charged with conspiracy to defraud the restriction on cocaine importation, as well as cocaine supply and money laundering.

Pickering and Jones were charged with drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracies.

The defendants are appearing in court on October 15 at Liverpool Crown Court.