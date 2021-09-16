Five Gogglebox stars have announced their departure from the Channel 4 show ahead of the next season.

A number of Gogglebox cast members have quit the show ahead of the new season’s premiere on Friday.

Three of the show’s stars died this summer, and their families have decided not to participate in the current season.

Pete McGarry died in June at the age of 71, and his widow Linda will not be coming to the show without him, according to the Daily Star.

Andrew Michael, who died in August at the age of 61, will be missed by his widow Carolyne and their children Alex and Louis.

Marina Wingrove, Mary Cook’s dearest friend, has opted to leave the show after her death at the age of 92.

“We have had folks from the show pass away recently,” Gogglebox executive producer Victoria Ray remarked.

“We lost Mary and Andy,” says the narrator. We also lost Pete not long ago.

“For the time being, their loved ones will not be appearing on the show. They are entitled to their privacy.”

All of the cast members who have left the program have the opportunity to return at any time in the future if they so desire.

The deaths of Pete, Andrew, and Mary on Gogglebox have left viewers heartbroken.

The show’s production staff has also been affected by the losses.

“It’s a huge loss in every way,” Victoria remarked. We are aware of that as well. All of our loved ones are still in touch with us. We communicate with them on a regular basis. They’re still a member of the Gogglebox clan.

“Because we are so close to everyone on the program, what occurred has been extremely sad for the entire team.”

Gogglebox is one of the most popular programmes on television, with over six million viewers tuning in on Friday nights.

When celebrities go out in public, they are frequently besieged by fans.

“The affection from the general people is so amazing and overwhelming,” Victoria added.

“They don’t take anything for granted. It simply means a great deal.”