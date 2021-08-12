Five fallacies about Boxer Dogs are debunked by a professional dog trainer.

In TeamDogs UK’s Favourite Dog Breed competition, The Washington Newsday’s favorite breed is presently ranked third.

With the help of professional dog trainer Jo Wilson, TeamDogs has dispelled five prevalent misunderstandings about Boxer Dogs ahead of the final on Saturday.

Jo separates the myths from the facts to figure out why these misunderstandings arise.

Jo notes, “Boxers are stereotypically violent, dangerous, and thick.” “But they’re actually a lot of fun, lively, powerful, loyal, and kind people.

“In the dog world, they’re known as the clowns.”

Jo Wilson, 49, has had Boxers for almost 25 years and now focuses on their training.

Jo has over 37,000 Instagram followers and two special Boxers of her own: four-year-old Noodles and two-year-old Teddy Fury (yep, her boxer is named after the boxer!).

The following are five myths regarding Boxers that have been debunked:

FALSE: Boxers are harmful.

“Boxers are not dangerous, but their look may create the idea that they are. Their heads push forward and their chests blow out, and they are quite muscular. It may appear to be daunting.

“They have a high energy level and are frequently on their back legs. They may appear to be lunging at you, but they really want to kiss your face!

“They are powerful dogs, but when properly trained, they are not dangerous.”

FALSE: Boxers are difficult to train.

“Boxers may flourish with the appropriate instruction.

“They have a strong will to succeed and dislike being told what to do. However, if you can read a Boxer’s thoughts and figure out what they enjoy, you can use that information to train them.

“Boxers enjoy running, playing, and boxing, but they also enjoy cuddles, companionship, and food.”

FALSE: Boxers aren’t safe around small children.

“Rubbish! My first rescue Boxer arrived when my son was two years old. He’s never lived without a Boxer dog in his life.

“They are fantastic with youngsters. They don’t enjoy being left alone and like to be part of a family.”

BOXERS ARE LOUD – THIS IS ACTUALLY TRUE.

“Very! They have a loud, booming bark that they aren’t afraid to employ.

“Boxers have a lot of clout. They moan and converse with you. Every day, my Boxers hold lengthy discussions with me.

“They are unquestionably not.” “Summary concludes.”