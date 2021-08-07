Five dog breeds that are most likely to be afraid of thunderstorms have been revealed, causing concern among pet owners.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit Liverpool this weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, warning that heavy rains may bring flooding and transport disruption.

Heavy rains are expected to disturb any plans we may have in the next days, and the loud thundery weather may even affect our four-legged companions.

According to Country Living, a scientific study looked at how noises might make dogs feel worried and found that 9,613 of the 13,700 canines tested had a phobia of thunder.

The findings revealed that dogs raised in a household with other dogs are less likely to be afraid of noises, and that older dogs are less uncomfortable in noisy surroundings. Thunder was also found to be less distressing to large dogs, but no significant difference was identified between small and medium canines.

Neutered animals were found to be more likely to become upset, and specific canine breeds, such as Cairn Terriers and Rough Collies, were found to be more afraid of loud situations.

Below is Country Living’s complete list of the five dog breeds most likely to be afraid of loud noises:

The following are the five dog breeds that are most prone to be afraid of loud noises.

Cairn Terrier (Cairn Terrier)

Mixed-breed dogs

Welsh Corgi Pembroke

Romagnolo Lagotto

Collie Rough