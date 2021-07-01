Five decades after her Nasa training, an 82-year-old woman will launch into space.

Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Blue Origin, has picked an 82-year-old pilot who was denied astronaut wings due to her gender to join him in space in just three weeks.

On Thursday, the firm announced that Wally Funk will be a “honoured guest” on board the July 20 launch from west Texas, flying in the capsule for the 10-minute journey.

She will be the first person to ride a New Shepard rocket, with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, his brother, and the winner of a charity auction.

Ms Funk is one of the so-called Mercury 13 women, who were trained as astronauts in the 1960s but never made it to space — or even Nasa’s astronaut corps — due to their gender. At the time, all of Nasa’s astronauts were male military test pilots.

Ms Funk expressed her delight at being asked to launch in an Instagram video posted by Mr Bezos.

She stated, “Nothing has ever stood in my path.” “’Well, you’re a girl, you can’t do that,’ they remarked. ‘You know what, it doesn’t matter what you are,’ I added. You can still do it if you want to, and I enjoy doing things that no one else has done before.’”

Ms. Funk will surpass the late John Glenn, who set the record for the oldest person to launch into space when he flew on board the space shuttle Discovery in 1998 at the age of 77.

Mr. Bezos stated on Instagram, “No one has waited longer.” “It’s now or never. Wally, welcome to the team. We’re looking forward to having you fly with us as our honored guest on July 20.”

Ms Funk was the Federal Aviation Administration’s first female inspector and the National Transportation Safety Board’s first female air safety investigator.

She claims to have logged 19,600 hours in the air and has taught over 3,000 people to fly.