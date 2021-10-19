Five days after sending SOS, an experienced climber’s body recovered from a Colorado mountain.

On Oct. 11, Madeline Baharlou-Quivey, a 29-year-old expert climber, was navigating the Kit Carson Peak in Colorado when she went off the beaten path. Quivey got so far off course that she couldn’t move in any direction. The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office received a call about 8:18 p.m. requesting Search and Rescue help for Quivey. The sheriff’s office received Quivey’s GPS coordinates via text, and a rescue plan was planned for Oct. 12 at pre-dawn.

Quivey, who had previously climbed summits over 14,000 feet, was fully prepared, with winter clothing, a bivy bag, and enough of food and drink. However, a looming winter storm and the difficult terrain exacerbated her predicament.

Personnel “trained in winter alpine circumstances” and a black hawk assisted the search party in hoisting Quivey out of the terrain.

The Saguache County Search and Rescue agency reported on Facebook that “an oncoming winter storm near the rescue area created a small window of time for rescue efforts.”

The rescue squad searched the region where Quivey was found on Oct. 12. They were unable to locate her, however. Due to deteriorating weather conditions, the chopper departed the area to refuel but was unable to return. Meanwhile, due to “severe gusts, blowing snow, restricted visibility, and air temps below freezing,” the ground team was forced to return. During an overhead observation on Oct. 13, the rescue crew was able to locate Quivey, according to CBS News. They discovered she died as a result of a fall. After running out of daylight, the ground crew was able to get within 100 yards of the body but had to turn back empty-handed.

On Saturday, a significant rescue operation was restarted. Hikers who planned to summit Kit Carson were advised to stay away from the peak. The body of Quivey was discovered the same day, according to the victim’s mother, Carlotta Baharlou, who posted on Facebook.

“I am eternally grateful to the Colorado search and rescue teams for recovering Madeline’s body. It was a near-impossible undertaking, but their ability and experience allowed us to begin the healing process “Baharlou explained. “Thank you all so much for your unwavering love and support over the previous several days.”