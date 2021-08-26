Five countries are in imminent danger of being added to the red list.

On Thursday, the government is likely to upgrade the traffic light travel system, and an expert has issued a warning about which countries may be added to the red list.

St Lucia is “in genuine danger” of being placed on the red list, according to Coronavirus statistics analyst Tim White, since “the numbers are getting worse.”

Tourist admission laws in Spain, Greece, France, Portugal, Italy, and Croatia

He claimed there have been 189 new daily coronavirus cases registered on the island, up 83 percent from a week ago, and two more deaths have been confirmed.

Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria, and Ghana, according to Mr White, might potentially be added to the blacklist.

Holidaymakers hoping to return from Morocco before the change in status takes effect may find it difficult to secure flights with available seats, as the forthcoming August bank holiday weekend is a busy travel season.

According to several sources, destinations such as Spain, France, and Greece will remain on the amber list.

Turkey has started submitting “significant data” to GISAID, a global database exchanging numbers on genetically sequenced coronavirus test results, according to Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultant The PC Agency.

Meanwhile, Gatwick Airport’s CEO has urged on the government to abolish the testing requirements for fully vaccinated visitors travelling in the UK from countries on the green and amber lists.

A pre-departure test and a post-landing exam are required of all arrivals from green list locations.

Those coming from an amber country must take the same tests as everyone else, plus a second post-arrival test.

Ending tests for fully vaccinated passengers, according to Chief Executive Stewart Wingate, is critical to avoid the UK’s aviation sector “falling further behind” countries in Europe and North America.

“We feel that if our government does that and follows the pattern of other European nations, the pent-up demand will begin to come through and passenger volumes will begin to recover,” he said.

“We are roughly 15-20% of our pre-pandemic passenger levels in the UK.

“France and Germany are roughly equal.”

