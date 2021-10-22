Five Common Myths About Stuttering Debunked on International Stuttering Awareness Day

International Stuttering Awareness Day is observed every year on October 22 to raise public awareness about stuttering, which affects over 1% of the world’s population.

Though much progress has been made over the years, there is still much more that can be done to combat the disorder, including raising awareness about the resources available.

Stuttering, on the other hand, is still misunderstood. While researchers have established that stuttering is a neurological disorder that causes difficulty speaking, many people mistake it for anxiety or a lack of confidence.

If left unchecked, such falsehoods might lead to widespread prejudice and discrimination. Here are some myths and realities regarding stuttering.

1) People Stutter Because They Are Nervous: Nervousness can cause stuttering, but it is not the cause. People do not stutter because they are afraid of speaking in front of others. Stuttering can be caused by a number of factors, including impairments in speech motor control and heredity, according to the Mayo Clinic.

2) People Who Stutter Aren’t Intelligent: This misconception continues to be debunked by thousands of successful people who have stuttered. Scientists, writers, and college lecturers are all part of the stuttering community. People who stammer have succeeded in almost every field imaginable. Some prominent people who battled this disorder include Marilyn Monroe, King George VI, Bruce Willis, President Joe Biden, author Lewis Carroll, and James Earl Jones.

3) Poor parenting can lead to stuttering: It is not the fault of the parents if their child stutters. While stress and the home environment might have an impact on a child’s overall personality, parenting is not the cause.

4) Self-calming can help you stop stuttering: Many people advise stuttering folks to “take a deep breath before speaking” or “think about what you want to say first.” Not only will this not assist, but it may also make the person feel more self-conscious. Listening patiently and modeling slow, clear communication would be a better idea.

5) Children learn to stammer from a parent or relative who stutters:

Stuttering is not communicable, for starters. Because stuttering is genetic and commonly runs in families, children who have a stuttering parent or close relative may be at risk of stuttering as well. This is due to common genes rather than imitation.