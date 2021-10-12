Five Celebrities Who Live On A Farm For National Farmers Day

Every year on October 12th, we commemorate and thank thousands of hardworking farmers across the country whose efforts are critical in putting food on our tables.

Originally known as Old Farmer’s Day, Oct. 12 was renamed National Farmers Day to coincide with the customary harvesting season.

Farmers not only provide us with food on a daily basis, but they also contribute to our economy in a variety of ways. They generate a steady supply of jobs in manufacturing, marketing, and tourism, ensuring the long-term viability of our city.

Farming is so strongly ingrained in our culture that many people chose it as a second career. Let’s celebrate National Farmers Day by meeting a few celebrities that have chosen to live on a farm, bringing them closer to nature.

Chris Pratt is number one.

When he’s not working, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor may be seen on his property on Washington’s San Juan Island. Stillwater Ranch is the name of the ranch, which is home to sheep, poultry, and other livestock. Pratt’s love for farming is clear on his Instagram profile, which frequently posts updates from the ranch.

Mark Ruffalo (Mark Ruffalo, Mark Ruffalo, Mark Ruff Another actor who has a farm is the star of the Avengers. On the upper fields of Ruffalo’s 50-acre property, which was once a dairy farm, he plants wild strawberries. The lower fields are leased to adjacent farmers for haying. Ruffalo is seen riding a 1950s John Deere tractor that came with the property. In the future, he plans to have sheep grazing on his land. Ruffalo presently serves on the FarmHearts Board of Directors.

Oprah Winfrey is number three. On the Hawaiian island of Maui, on the edge of a dormant volcano, the talk show presenter and philanthropist runs an organic farm. She raises over a hundred different fruits, vegetables, and herbs. On her farm, she grows carrots, tomatoes, beets, turnips, and radishes, as well as a chicken house that gives fresh eggs.

Yolanda Hadid is number four on the list.

A property in Pennsylvania belongs to a former model and alum of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Horses, goats, and cows roam the 32-acre farm. A charming country house and a lavender farm are located on the property.

Matt Baker is number five.

Matt Baker, his wife Nicola, and their two children reside on a farm in Hertfordshire. The British TV host works on a sheep farm while juggling his career. He has dogs, hens, horses, and donkeys on his property. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.