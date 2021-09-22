Five care workers at a Merseyside respite centre who refuse the covid vaccination will be fired.

Five care workers at a respite centre in Merseyside have refused to take the covid vaccination and will be fired as a result of new law.

Seven other vaccinated staff members are threatening to resign in protest, according to the chief executive of Revitalise, a Southport-based firm that provides respite breaks for handicapped individuals to allow unpaid carers a break.

Any care worker entering a registered care home in the UK must be twice vaccinated against covid unless they have a valid medical exemption, according to the new “no jab, no job” regulation, which takes effect on November 11.

Unions have slammed the measure, claiming it will “decimate” the already-struggling social care system, while the government believes it is important to safeguard the most vulnerable during the winter months.

According to Revitalise CEO Jan Tregelles, when the law goes into force, the Southport centre will lose 29 percent of its overall personnel, resulting in the “worst staffing shortages in history.”

“The mandatory vaccine program, if implemented, will have terrible effects for Revitalise and the care sector,” she warned.

“Through rigorous infection control procedures and the use of PPE, my bright and dedicated colleagues have successfully cared for some of society’s most vulnerable during the first, second, and third waves of the epidemic, often sacrificing time with loved ones to do so. We now have to tell them that if they don’t get vaccinated, they won’t get a job.

“At a time when Revitalise is already coping with staffing difficulties, five long-serving colleagues are being consulted because they refuse to be vaccinated, and another seven who have already had the vaccine are so furious that they have threatened to resign in protest.

“To be clear, this is not because my colleagues want to endanger our guests; rather, they believe in their human right to bodily integrity and know that the safeguards we now have in place keep them secure.

“They also don’t comprehend the logic of the laws, which won’t apply to residents, tourists, or NHS employees…

“Without these colleagues, we may have to close our center, putting the charity at risk.”

