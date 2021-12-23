Fishermen save an endangered whale shark caught in a fishing net and guide it back to the sea.

A whale shark trapped in fishing nets was rescued in Andhra Pradesh, India, by a team of fishermen, animal conservationists, and forest department officials. After officials photographed it for identification purposes, the gentle giant was taken back into the ocean.

“The DFO’s instructions were straightforward: transport the whale shark to safety with as little effort as possible. The forest service, fishermen, and wildlife conservationists collaborated to return this 2-tonne fish to the ocean alive, exerting considerable physical and mental effort in the process.” Andhra Pradesh’s District Forest Officer (DFO), Anant Shankar, remarked, according to NDTV.

“And it went off without a hitch. The whale shark made it back to the ocean’s depths safely.” Images of the whale shark are being sent to the Maldives Whale Shark Research Program in try to identify it. As a result of the identification, researchers will have a better understanding of the species’ territory and movement habits. The program advises the government on conservation policy.

Fishermen in the area should inform the Forest Department if they come across marine species entangled or trapped in nets, so that they can be rescued and released safely. “In such operations, time is of the essence,” Shankar told ANI.

Shankar assured the fishermen that they would be compensated if their fishing net was destroyed during the rescue.

“If the whale sharks become entangled in the fishermen’s fishing nets as a result of the release of whale sharks, the fishermen will be reimbursed,” he said.

Whale sharks are solitary creatures that swim around the oceans of the planet. According to the WWF, whale sharks are an endangered species, and their meat, fins, and oil are in high demand. According to the institution’s website, they are victims of bycatch, which is described as “the unintended capture of non-target species in fishing gear.”

