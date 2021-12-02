Fisherman Discovers Strange Creature That Looks Like a ‘Cheeseburger With Teeth’ [Photo].

A Russian fisherman discovered what looked like a “cheeseburger with teeth” in the sea.

Roman Fedorstov, a 39-year-old Murmansk fisherman, came spotted the strange-looking critter while working on a commercial fishing boat. He snapped a photo of the creature and posted it to Instagram right away. The precise date of discovery was unknown.

“Is it a cheeseburger with teeth from the sea? Or a brand-new chicken sandwich from a fast-food joint? Or how about the new KFC seafood double-down sandwich? Or how about the new McRib sandwich from McDonald’s?” Fedorstov wrote the caption for the photo.

People compared the shot to a cheeseburger or a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle after it went viral. The monster was also referred as a chicken sandwich by some of them.

In the comments area, one individual remarked, “Okay who else noticed a cheeseburger.”

Another user said, “Holy c—p I didn’t even realize that was a fish.”

Another user said, “At first, I assumed this was the new chicken sandwich to eat.”

The strange creature has yet to be named, and Fedorstov is unsure of what species it belongs to.

This isn’t the first time the 39-year-old fisherman, who generally catches cod, haddock, and mackerel on commercial fishing trips, has come across something strange. He’s seen everything from one-eyed fish to bearded sea devils.

“Fish of all species are stunning in their own right. They are neither’scary’ nor ‘ugly,’ in my opinion. Unusual sea animals pique people’s interest “According to the Daily Record, he stated.

“Readers have the notion that we bring rare fish specimens aboard with each trawl. In reality, this is not the case. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. On the other hand, even a well-known fish might be photographed to appear as a’monster,’ “Added he.

Fedorstov claims he encounters the unusual species when commercial fishing in the Norwegian and Barents Seas, the Arctic Ocean, and the Greenland Sea. The majority of them dwell in the ocean’s Mesopelagic zone, which extends from 660 to 3,300 feet deep.