Fisherman Captures Extremely Rare Sea Creature With Tooth-Like Scales [Video].

A Pakistani fisherman was perplexed when he discovered an exceptionally uncommon and critically endangered sea species in his demersal fish net.

The creature was recognized as a Longcomb Sawfish, or Pristis zijsron in scientific terms. Following reports of the catch, Ghulam Nabi, a senior fisherman from the seashore village of Jiwani, and a team from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF)-Pakistan arrived to the spot. The fish was caught in a bottom-set gillnet near the Pakistan-Iran border on Oct. 29, according to ARY News.

“The sawfish is an incredibly rare occurrence,” WWF-Pakistan stated in a statement. “It was caught after around 30 years in the area.” “Only three authentic records of their occurrence in Pakistan have been recorded in the last ten years.” A huge Longcomb Sawfish was taken by fisherman at Khajar Creek on 30 May 2013, which was the last authentic record of this species’ presence.” Similarly, two specimens were taken in Sur Bunder, near Gwadar, Balochistan, in September 2009 and January 2016.

These species, according to a statement released by the WWF-Pakistan, are on the verge of extinction.

Sawfish populations have declined significantly as a result of overfishing and habitat destruction, according to the statement.

A sawfish is distinguished by its long, narrow rostrum (nose extension) with a row of tooth-like scales on either side, which resembles a saw.

Sawfish rostrums (saws) are sensitive to overfishing because they can readily become entangled in nets and other fishing gear.

The WWF-Pakistan statement added, “Sawfish have a lengthy life, moderate development, late maturity, and poor fecundity, leaving them very vulnerable to any changes that may lower their number.”

A rare croaker (Kir) fish was caught in the seas of Balochistan near Jiwani, in the Gwadar area, in May. The valuable fish was estimated to be worth more than $100,000. Local media stated at the time that the fish weighed 106 pounds. Fisherman Waheed Baloch, a resident of Koh-e-Sar Bazar and a native of Gwadar’s Pishukan village, has become a billionaire overnight, according to Deputy Director Fisheries Ahmed Nadeem. “This fish’s air bladder is utilized in medicine, and it’s in high demand in China, Japan, and Europe,” added Baloch.