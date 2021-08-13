Firwood Bootle captain Neil Williams discusses his team’s “terrible” status – and why he’s still aiming high.

Neil Williams could be forgiven for ignoring the Love Lane Liverpool Competition table right now; the Firwood Bootle captain is well aware of what it will reveal.

In the ECB Premier Division, the 2019 winners are ranked 11th out of 12 teams. The team is currently in the relegation zone.

Williams’ voice is calm and collected as he outlines the ramifications of his team’s position. They have a game in hand and are only one point behind Southport & Birkdale, making this weekend a double header versus Orrell Red Triangle.

They should not be allowed to fall. But it shouldn’t be a question in the first place.

He stated, “We can’t get away from the truth that our Premier League status is under jeopardy.”

“That is unheard of and unacceptably unacceptably unacceptably unacceptably unacceptably unacceptably unacceptably unaccept

“That will not be accepted by the committee, the membership, or the fans.

“A club of Firwood Bootle’s stature should not be where they are – but the reality is that we are fighting every day to get ourselves out of this situation.”

Of course, there is mitigation – some of it beyond anyone’s control, some of it well within it.

The first category definitely includes the weather and the epidemic.

In 2019, Williams’ first year as captain, Bootle’s seamers took full advantage of a wet summer. Only 14 wickets were taken by the infrequent spin of Vishal Tripathi and Danny Davies throughout the summer, but that didn’t matter because seamers Will Purser, Scott Butterworth, Jhangir Liaqat, and Keith Barker combined for 147 runs.

Bootle bowled their opponents out in all 18 of their playable games, including the two they lost.

All four key seamers are still at the club two years later, and while Barker’s availability has been limited, they’ve been joined by Toby Lester, a former Lancashire player.

Williams’ team, on the other hand, has only taken 10 wickets twice in 12 playable league games this season.

“We had a six-week period of really dry weather, which is not conducive to good seam wickets,” Williams added.

“However, we haven’t taken nearly enough wickets, and the seamers have stood up and raised their hands in protest.

“We have a very experienced seam attack.”

The summary comes to a close.

”