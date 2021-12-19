First-time buyers are clamoring to relocate to this Merseyside commuter town.

For a variety of reasons, an increasing number of people are having difficulty getting on the property ladder.

It can be challenging to find a property that isn’t too distant from your business while also balancing rising house prices.

St Helens is one of the most popular places for commuters to relocate.

One likely explanation is the town’s proximity to the cities of Manchester and Liverpool, with people working in either city opting for the town’s lower rent and mortgage prices rather than settling down in the metropolis.

The fact that St Helens is only a 30-minute train ride from Liverpool may be one of the reasons why inhabitants from other towns are flocking to the old glass town.

According to statistics, more people from Warrington choose to relocate to St Helens than anywhere else.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 727 people have migrated to St Helens from Warrington, with 507 Warrington natives now residing in Liverpool.

A major attracting feature is the relatively affordable housing prices in compared to larger cities.

At John Brown Estate Agents, David Bamber is the managing director. He was born in St Helens and has witnessed the borough’s rise in popularity among first-time buyers.

He previously stated in an interview with The Washington Newsday: “We have a lot of first-time buyers coming to St Helens to buy property.

“Here, first-time purchasers can get a little more bang for their buck. Rather than purchasing a terraced property elsewhere, first-time buyers in St Helens may often afford a compact semi or a three-bedroom semi detached property.

“Because individuals are waiting longer to go on the property ladder, they are becoming more demanding about their first homes and seeking larger houses, which they can afford in St Helens.

“The East Lancs Road and the M62 provide excellent transportation connections. You have excellent access to Liverpool and Manchester from anywhere in the borough.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”