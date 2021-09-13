Firms of fugitive Chinese billionaires will pay $539 million in fines.

The top US financial market watchdog announced Monday that three businesses owned by exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui have agreed to pay $539 million in fines to settle charges of unlawful cryptocurrency sales.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, GTV Media Group, Saraca Media Group, and Voice of Guo Media Inc raised funds last year by selling digital assets dubbed G-Coins and G-Dollars, as well as shares (SEC).

The sale, however, was not registered, according to the agency.

According to the announcement, the companies agreed to reimburse the $487 million obtained from more than 5,000 investors, including US citizens, as well as pay interest and fines, without admitting or denying wrongdoing.

Sanjay Wadhwa, deputy director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division, said, “Issuers seeking to access the markets through a public securities offering must provide investors with the disclosures needed under federal securities laws.”

Guo departed China in 2014 and eventually settled in the United States in 2017, following a series of legal fights with Beijing over his business and political involvement. In his own country, he is being investigated for fraud and money laundering.

The fugitive real estate billionaire utilized social media and his media firms to spread damning allegations of wrongdoing against China’s powerful and wealthy.

He also forged an anti-China alliance with former President Donald Trump’s chief adviser, Steve Bannon.

Trump pardoned Bannon, who was convicted of fraud after soliciting hundreds of thousands of dollars for a scheme to build a wall along the US-Mexico border, before leaving office in January.

Bannon was apprehended on Guo’s yacht in August 2020.