Firmino is expected to keep his hat-trick form in the Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool match.

At the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Liverpool will be hoping for better fortunes as they attempt to beat Atletico Madrid for the first time in the club’s history.

The Reds are 5/4 favourites with Grosvenor Sport for their journey to the Spanish capital, while Atletico is 23/10 and a draw is 47/20.

After an outstanding performance at Vicarage Road, Tom Phillips of The Inside Track believes Roberto Firmino will make the most of his newfound confidence.

Jurgen Klopp’s side exacted retribution on Watford, as new manager Claudio Ranieri was unable to find a solution to stop the assault, becoming the first Hornets manager to lose his first game since Oscar Garcia in 2014, a decade ago.

They are up against an Atletico Madrid side that knows how to neutralize Liverpool’s threat and grind out results, as they demonstrated in the final stages last year.

In the Champions League round of 16, Diego Simeone’s side defeated Liverpool 4-2 on aggregate, with a 1-0 triumph at home and a thrilling 3-2 win at Anfield.

Tips

3/118+ Roberto Firmino to score at any time | Use common sense when gambling | begambleaware.org | Odds are subject to change Stats for the team This season, Liverpool has won five of their 11 games in all competitions with both teams scoring, while Atletico has won half of their games with the same result.

Atletico Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-0 over the weekend, extending their unbeaten streak over the Catalan club to five games in all competitions.

The Reds have gone five games without receiving any bookings and have never had a match with more than six total cards all season, averaging 2.22 total cards per game across all competitions.

Player to keep an eye on

After scoring a hat-trick against Watford, Firmino will be trying to persuade Klopp that he is deserving of a starting spot in this Champions League match.

After what happened the last time the Reds visited the Hertfordshire club, the Reds were out for vengeance at Vicarage Road.

The Brazilian’s newfound confidence could not have come at a better moment, yet it could not have come at a more inconvenient time. “The summary has come to an end.”