Fireworks were launched at her house while her baby slept inside, terrifying the mother of two.

On Saturday, August 14, while Lucy Ellis was home alone with her one-year-old daughter, Scarlett, the fireworks were pointed at her house.

At the time of the incident, Lucy’s husband Mark was working at Tesco and her five-year-old son Noah was visiting his grandfather.

The incident did not result in any injuries or damage to the building on Ash Street in Southport.

“I was terrified,” Lucy, 24, told The Washington Newsday. It wasn’t ideal for me because I suffer from anxiety, but luckily my kid was OK and asleep.”

At around 10.50pm on Saturday, August 14, Merseyside Police said that a juvenile, thought to be around 15 or 16 years old, was riding a bike when he shot a firework towards a residence on Ash Street.

The boy is described as white, small, and slender, with a 15/16 year old age range. He’s also thought to have been dressed in black. Following the incident, officers suspect he rode towards Cemetery Road.

“I was just in my living room when I heard a bang, and I didn’t know what it was,” Lucy told The Washington Newsday. At first, I mistook it for a gunshot. I heard another bang a minute later, this one louder. Then there was a cloud of smoke in the air.

“I immediately dialed 911. “All the lad was doing was staring at me.”

“Thankfully, no one was wounded or property was damaged by this firework, but it was very frightening for the woman and young kid inside,” Community Inspector Graham Fisher said.

“Merseyside residents have every right to be able to relax in their own homes on a Friday evening without being subjected to such an incident.

“If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in the Ash Street neighborhood before 11 p.m. on Saturday, please contact police. Any information could be crucial as we strive to figure out who is to blame.”