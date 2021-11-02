Fireworks displays on the Wirral for Bonfire Night 2021.

This year, there will be a number of organized fireworks displays at Wirral parks.

Wirral Council has confirmed that community firework displays would return to many parks this weekend to mark Bonfire Night, after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

On Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6, residents will be able to enjoy free fireworks displays around the borough. Before the fireworks begin on Saturday, there will be funfair entertainment for families at Birkenhead Park and Central Park, Wallasey, from 12pm to 6pm.

All attendees are encouraged to dress warmly, take public transportation to and from the activities, and follow COVID-19 guidelines. To safeguard others, visitors to the fireworks displays or the funfair should take a COVID-19 test ahead of time. The events will not have any designated parking.

Fireworks displays on the Wirral for Bonfire Night

The fireworks will begin at 6.30 p.m. at Lingham Park, MoretonMayer Park, and Bebington.

Woodchurch Leisure Centre is located in Woodchurch, Mersey Park is located in Birkenhead.

Leasowe Adventure Playground is located in the town of Leasowe.

The displays will begin at 6.30 p.m. at Birkenhead Park, Birkenhead, and Wallasey Central Park.

“Families and friends from across the borough will be able to come together to enjoy these fantastic displays at Wirral’s beautiful parks and open spaces, and it will be lovely to see the community returning to a well-loved tradition on the weekend of Bonfire Night,” a spokesperson for Wirral Council said.

“If you plan on attending one of these activities, please dress warmly, stay safe, and be mindful of others – it is critical that we continue to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19 by periodically washing our hands, using a face mask, and keeping a safe distance from others.”