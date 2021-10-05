Fireworks displays near Liverpool, including Wirral, Ormskirk, and Southport, for Bonfire Night 2021.

Wirral, Ormskirk, Southport, Warrington, and Chester, all within an hour’s drive of Liverpool, are hosting five Bonfire Night celebrations.

It’s almost time to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night, so dig out your winter coat, hat, scarf, and gloves and gather your friends and family.

Due to the epidemic forcing many venues to cancel Bonfire Night festivities in 2020, it’s probable that venues will go all out this year to put on a show like no other.

The scariest Halloween activities in Liverpool and beyond in 2021

All of the events listed below include fireworks displays as well as excellent food and hot beverages to keep you warm, making them ideal Bonfire Night celebrations.

Ormskirk’s Hurlston Hall

The yearly Bonfire Night celebrations at Hurlston Hall in Ormskirk are a must-see.

There will be a firework display, as well as sweets and goodies available on the night, in addition to the massive bonfire.

Instagram

Friday, November 5th, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. (last entry 6pm)

Scarisbrick, Ormskirk, L40 8HB Hurlston Lane

£6 for a child, £11.25 for an adult

Wirral Refreshment Rooms

If you’re looking for a different kind of bonfire night, Refreshment Rooms in Rockferry is hosting a bonfire and fireworks display on the beach.

Despite the fact that the restaurant is fully booked, an outdoor bar serves burgers, hot dogs, vegan hot dogs, and paella. There is no need to make a reservation because the food is served on a first come, first served basis.

On Friday, November 5th, at 7.30 p.m., there will be a The outdoor bar opens at 5.30 p.m.

Rock Ferry, CH42 1LS, 2 Bedford Road East

Free

Southport’s Pleasureland

This year, Pleasureland’s Day of the Dead returns with an alternate Bonfire Night event on November 6.

Ticket holders for this Mexican festival get unlimited rides all evening, as well as live performances from samba drummers, fire eaters, and a live DJ, in addition to an extravagant firework display.

Instagram

The gates open at 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 6.

Southport, PR8 1RX, Marine Drive

£24.50 for riders and £10 for non-riders

Warrington’s Partridge Lakes Fishery

If you don’t mind going a bit further afield, Partridge Lakes Fishery, a 45-minute drive from Liverpool City Centre, is presenting a Bonfire Night spectacle.

There will be live performances and a musical firework show, so this isn’t your typical November 5 celebration. “The summary has come to an end.”