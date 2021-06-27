Firefighters rush to a blazing structure near a family home and a hospital.

A fire broke out in an unoccupied structure near a hospital and family dwellings, and fire engines rushed to the scene.

Crews were called to reports of a structure on fire in Liscard at 6.32pm yesterday, according to Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

Within minutes, two fire engines were dispatched and arrived at the blaze in an unoccupied building on Leominster Road.

The building was engulfed in flames, and smoke billowed from the roof, visible to those living close.

Before the fire was ultimately put out at 7 p.m., crews wearing breathing protection utilized a hose reel jet to combat the flames.

Firefighters next checked for hot spots and entered the building’s roof space to determine if the fire had spread.

The event was handed over to the housing association once the flames were extinguished, and personnel left just after 7.30 p.m.

The fire broke out behind Victoria Central Hospital and the Wallasey walk-in clinic.

