Firefighters plucked a man from the sea at a popular beauty spot.

At before 7.40 a.m. yesterday (Sunday), emergency services were dispatched to Wigg Island after reports of a man in the water.

To save the victim, firefighters used a boat, two rafts, and a rescue sled. Paramedics were then entrusted with his care.

He was conscious and breathing following the rescue, according to The Washington Newsday.

“At 7.40am firefighters were notified of a male being in the Manchester Ship Canal at the Wigg Island/Old Quay Street area of Runcorn,” a Cheshire Fire spokesperson said.

“Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters in a boat assisted the man in getting out of the sea.

“After that, paramedics assessed him.

“There were also two rafts and a rescue sled in the water. For more than five hours, firefighters were on the scene.”

Wigg Island, which is made up of roughly 23 hectares of reclaimed land, is a popular walking destination.

The location is located between the Mersey River and the Manchester Ship Canal.

