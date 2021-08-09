Firefighters from the United Kingdom have arrived in Greece to assist in the fight against deadly wildfires.

Firefighters from Merseyside, Lancashire, South Wales, London, and the West Midlands have been flown out to Athens to assist in the fight against disastrous flames that have swept across wide portions of crisis-hit Greece.

In tactical firefighting, the squad of experts has been deployed alongside their Greek colleagues.

The 21-strong team was assembled in less than 24 hours after Home Secretary Priti Patel, who was in Greece this week, made the first request.

Officers from Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service (MFRS), the lead authority for National Resilience, will lead the team, which will be overseen by MFRS deputy chief fire officer Nick Searle in his role as National Resilience lead.

Any team sent by NFCC is completely self-sufficient, ensuring that no extra strain is placed on a country already dealing with resource constraints as a result of natural disasters.

“Our Greece counterparts are having to deal with the size of the wildfires,” said Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer Phil Garrigan (pictured).

These fires are wreaking havoc on communities and putting lives in jeopardy, therefore it is only right that we as a country step in to help.

“The team of 21 firefighters will provide professional and technical skills to our friends and colleagues in Greece at a time when they need us the most,” he said. “I am extremely proud that we and other Fire & Rescue Services from across the country were able to step up and mobilise a team within 24 hours of the initial request.”

"I've seen first-hand this week the devastating wildfires ripping through Greece, and the UK stands shoulder to shoulder with our Greek friends at this difficult time," she said. "I am enormously grateful to the brave firefighters who stepped forward and volunteered to help, and their expertise will be invaluable in supporting the Greek emergency services."