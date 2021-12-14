Firefighters battled a blaze in a decommissioned courthouse for hours.

Last night, firefighters battled a blaze in Runcorn’s derelict Halton Magistrates Court for for five hours.

Six fire trucks were on the scene at the courthouse on Second Avenue to put out the fires on the first floor of the structure.

At around 8 p.m. on Monday, December 13, two fire teams from Runcorn, one from Widnes, and others from Frodsham, Stockton Heath, and Penketh arrived.

Police were also on the scene, and a portion of the road was stopped while firefighters battled the blaze.

No one was believed to be inside the structure at the time of the fire, and there have been no reported injuries.

“Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at a derelict Law Court on Second Avenue,” a representative for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

“With one hose reel and two breathing apparatus, workers entered the structure to locate the fire.” The fire started on the first floor and spread throughout the building.

“After the fire was put out, firefighters ventilated the building and used a hose reel jet to dampen it down. A thermal imaging camera was used to check the temperature and hot areas.

“While firemen battled the incident, Second Avenue was closed.

“No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries have been reported.”

“The crews were there for around five hours.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire department and the police.

Anyone with information can contact Cheshire Constabulary online using the reference number IML 1155347.