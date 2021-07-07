Firefighters are advising residents not to cook at home tonight.

Firefighters have advised England fans to avoid cooking a Danish bacon sandwich – or any other cuisine – at home tonight and instead order takeout.

On social media, the London Fire Brigade issued a warning about the dangers of drinking and cooking.

“Feeling peckish on your way home from the pub?” they wrote. Cooking at home is not a good idea.

“Around one-third of those who died in fires in 2019 had alcohol in their bloodstream,” according to the report.

“Snack on anything while you’re out, or eat something that doesn’t require cooking instead #NoDrunkCooking.”

“Peckish after watching the football?” Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue tweeted. Have you had a few drinks? Don’t even try to cook!

“We want to make sure the England team is the only one on fire tonight.”