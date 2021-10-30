Firefighters Accused of Threatening Lawmaker’s Staff Over Vax Mandate are Condemned by the FDNY.

Six New York City firefighters have been suspended and will face disciplinary action after reportedly driving a truck to a state senator’s office on Friday and threatening employees over the city’s vaccine mandate.

According to NBC New York, the on-duty firefighters took a ladder truck to state Senator Zellnor Myrie’s office in Brooklyn. They allegedly inquired about the senator’s residence and threatened that if staffers were not vaccinated, they would have “blood on their hands” next week when they were sent on leave.

According to the TV station, the firefighters also allegedly stated that if a fire broke out at Myrie’s house, they would not respond.

Commissioner Daniel Nigro of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) issued a statement to The Washington Newsday condemning the firefighters’ alleged behavior.

“On-duty members of this Department should solely be focused with responding to crises and assisting New Yorkers, not harassing an elected official and his staff,” Nigro said.

“The members involved have been dismissed of duty immediately and will face disciplinary action,” he added.

The firefighters’ actions were also questioned by Myrie.

“I’m furious. One was on-duty cops, who were supposed to be focused on keeping us safe and responding to crises, would try to intimidate my workers by using their uniforms and fire truck. Second, it’s concerning that they would approach a state elected official for a city mandate and, I believe, make veiled threats about my personal safety by asking where I live,” the state senator added, according to NBC New York.

At least one dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination had to be obtained by Friday evening for city staff. Starting Monday, those who have not been vaccinated will be placed on unpaid absence.

In recent days, some firefighters and other city employees have been resisting the vaccine demand. Thousands of emergency workers protested the policy on Monday, blocking roadways in Brooklyn.

A judge in New York City refused a police union’s plea to stop the COVID vaccine mandate from taking effect on Wednesday.

According to city data, 29 percent of firefighters, 26 percent of police, and 33 percent of sanitation personnel are still unvaccinated, according to the Associated Press. Without. This is a condensed version of the information.