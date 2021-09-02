Fire rips through car in ‘arson attack’ at market, according to shocking CCTV.

In a suspected arson attack, shocking camera footage showed the moment a car exploded into flames in front of shoppers.

At around 12.17pm on Thursday, September 2, emergency services were dispatched to Broad Lane in Norris Green in response to reports of a silver Ford on fire.

When firefighters and police arrived on the scene, they discovered an automobile engulfed in flames near Broadway Market businesses.

As shoppers watched from a distance, a massive fire ripped through the silver car, according to video footage from the incident.

Huge billowing clouds of black smoke may also be visible in the sky.

It’s suspected that a man smashed the car’s widow, putting it on fire, and fled the scene on a silver moped driven by another man.

The fire was put out by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, and no casualties were reported.

The investigation into the entire circumstances is still ongoing.

Merseyside Police Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy said: “We are in the early stages of an investigation into a suspected arson this afternoon and we are keen to speak to anyone with any additional information.”

“Lighting a vehicle on fire is incredibly dangerous, and we are determined to discover and prosecute those guilty.

“Please contact us if you were in the Broadway Market area at the time of the incident or spotted anyone acting suspiciously in the vicinity.

“Similarly, if you have any CCTV or dashcam material that could help with the inquiry, please contact us so we can act.”

“Firefighters were summoned to Broad Lane, Norris Green, on Thursday 2nd September, following reports of a car on fire,” a Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“Crews were dispatched at 12:17 p.m. and arrived at 12:23 p.m. A single fire engine was dispatched.

“When rescuers arrived, they saw a car completely engulfed in flames in the market’s parking lot.

“To put out the fire, crews utilized a hose reel jet.

“At 1.04 p.m., fire crews handed over the incident to Merseyside Police and left the scene.”

Anyone in the area with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage can contact us at @MerPolCC on Twitter.