Fire rips through a bistro in a catastrophic blaze captured on camera.

The moment a big fire raced through a cafe and business in New Ferry yesterday night was captured on video.

Six fire engines were dispatched to the location, and people were asked to remain indoors as firemen battled the wildfire that tore through the Riverside cafe, which is located behind the Premier convenience store in Clipper View.

The video shows smoke billowing from the structure, and the blaze could be seen across New Ferry and beyond, with some locals initially mistaking the sounds for fireworks.

The fire department received around 20 calls regarding the fire.

The source of the fire, which began shortly after midnight, is unknown at this time.

Fortunately, cafe officials verified there were no injuries in the incident, which inspired an outpouring of solidarity.

At the height of the crisis, a representative for Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service said last night: “Six fire engines and the combined platform ladder appliance are on scene.”

“The incident involves a two storey building with the roof fully involved in fire.”

“Nearby residents and businesses should keep windows and doors closed,” the warning continued. Individuals with pre-existing medical issues should keep medications close to hand and contact NHS 111 if adverse effects arise.

“Please avoid the area.”

At 2.11 a.m., the fire department announced that the blaze had been extinguished but had caused “severe damage”

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service stated on its website: “A cafe at the rear of a convenience store has caught fire.” The fire has caused significant damage.”

Just before 3 a.m., Riverside Convenience Store and Café posted on Facebook: “Just to let you know no one is hurt at the cafe and shop thanks for all your messages.”

The fire sparked a social media outpouring of support.

“Absolutely devastating.” one woman wrote.

Additionally, another resident stated, “Gutted best food around and roast dinners!”

“I heard loads of bangs thought it was fireworks.” one man added.

“Firefighters worked quickly and effectively to bring this well-developed fire under control,” Incident Commander, Station Manager Alun Evans, stated. They have successfully contained it to the afflicted areas. The summary concludes.”